Brown Joins Bradford Bank Board

At the December meeting, Bradford National Bank Board Chairman Frank Joy announced Michelle Brown as a new member on the Board of Directors.

Brown, a Bond County native, has been with the bank since 2011.

After graduating from Mulberry Grove High School and SIU-Edwardsville, she became a credit analyst at BNB. She became accounting department supervisor in January of 2014. Brown has been an assistant vice president, vice president, and currently serves as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Bradford National bank and manages day-to-day financial operations.

Brown said,” With our 2023 acquisition of Community Trust Bank and our recent announcement of our new location in Breese, I’m looking forward to working with the board as we continue to provide exceptional service in the communities we serve.

Brown has served as the board secretary since October of 2018.