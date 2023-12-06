Candidate Filing Monday In Bond County

Monday was the final day for candidates to file petitions for the March 19, 2024, primary.

Another man filed as a candidate for Bond County Board District 4. Thomas G. Qualls, a Republican, will be on the ballot.

While there is no county board race in the primary, Qualls will go up against incumbent Democrat Wes Pourchot in the November 2024 general election.

Four citizens, all Republicans, filed Monday as candidates for precinct committee persons.

They are Douglas Marti in Central 1, Tom Schaefer in Central 6, Valerie Gaffner in Pleasant Mound 1 and Carol Lingley in Central 4.