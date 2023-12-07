Candidate List For County-Wide Offices, County Board

With December 4 being the final day for candidates to file petitions for the primary election, let’s take a look at who is running for county-wide offices and the county board in Bond County.

Only incumbents filed for county-wide offices.

They include:

Dora Mann, Democrat , for state’s attorney,

Randi Workman, Republican, for circuit clerk,

Georgia Shank, Republican for supervisor of assessments, and

Anthony “Tony” Brooks, Democrat, for coroner.

Two men are running for the Bond County Board position in District 4. They will not face off in the primary election since they are from different parties.

Seeking re-election is Democrat Wes Pourchot. The Republican candidate is Thomas Qualls.

In District 2, incumbent Republican Bernard “Butch” Myers is up for re-election.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 19, 2024.