Carlyle Lake Christmas Tree Recycling Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will be collecting used, real Christmas trees for the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources use these trees to provide effective and economical fish habitat at Carlyle Lake.

Christmas trees can be donated through January 28, at Plant Land (located on Old Route 50 east of Breese), Keyesport Boat Ramp, and the Little Prairie Nature Trail parking lot located in the West Spillway at Carlyle Lake. All decorations, including garland and Ɵnsel, must be removed.

No artificial trees or wreaths.

Every spring, volunteers help submerge the trees in the lake as fish shelters, providing breeding areas, resting places, and protection. They give young fish much needed living spaces where they can feed on plankton and avoid being preyed upon by larger fish. The protection provided by the trees allows young fish to grow to maturity and ultimately provide more fish for anglers.

If you are interested in volunteering to help place Christmas trees in the lake in the spring, call 594-2484.