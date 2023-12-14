CITS Donates 4 Pallets Of Water To GHS

The Greenville High School athletic department received a unique gift recently: four pallets of bottled water from Central Illinois Truck Service.

Joe Alstat, athletic director at GHS, said the gift totaled 9,216 bottles, which are good for three years. He said it will be a big help to the school and athletic program. The school provides water to students, athletes, officials, and more, so these will be used for that and can also be sold in the concession stands.

Perry Stanfa, owner of Central Illinois Truck Service, said his business is every involved in the community and his team thought this would be a good way to give back and support the school.

Keep an eye out for the CITS/Comets water bottles during your next visit to the GHS concession stand!