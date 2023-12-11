City Council Meets Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will conduct its December meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

A change has been proposed for a project on the northeast corner of the intersection of South and First Streets.

In April of this year, Breck Nelson and Charles McPherson spoke with the council about building a small motel on that site. The council now has before it a proposal to construct six townhomes on the two parcels of property.

CMI General Contractors has requested a TIF agreement from the city for those townhomes and that agreement is up for consideration at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The projected cost of construction is $2,048,860 and CMI is requesting TIF reimbursement of up to $541,497.

According to agenda information, the city would also be giving up its lot, at the former Rasler Building, as part of the TIF.

The council will consider the property tax levy for next year, updating its chicken ordinance, and making the alley, north of the courthouse from College Avenue to Oak Street, one way north.