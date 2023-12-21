City Plan Commission Approves Requests

The Greenville Planning Commission held two public hearings on December 18 and voted to recommend both requests for approval by the city council.

The commission voted 5-0 to favor a proposal to rezone a parcel along Peterson Industrial Drive from a commercial neighborhood zone to an industrial heavy zone.

The request was made by A G Becker, who wants to put mini storage units on the site. Plans are for one climate-controlled building with 115 units, plus 120 to 130 drive-up units. It would all be done in phases with six parking lots along Peterson Industrial Drive.

The request by Margaret Crouch, to vacate an unimproved portion of South Spruce Street on the north side of 305 Helvetia Avenue, was approved by the commission.

The applicant wants to construct a garage at the site.

Greenville Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Ketten told commission members the house on the property was built prior to zoning and there is no need for the city to conserve the existing right of way.