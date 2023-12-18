City’s Tax Levy Reflects No Increase

At its recent meeting, the Greenville City Council followed the recommendation of City Manager Jo Hollenkamp and passed a tax levy with no increase for taxes to be paid next year.

The levy amount is listed as $917,979.

City Manager Hollenkamp addressed the topic at the November meeting, noting she recommended the city “give the citizens a break this year” and keeping the levy the same.

The new levy is $18,370 lower than the one approved last December.

It includes $195,979 for general corporate purposes, $581,613 for special purposes and $140,386 for the public library.