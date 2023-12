The Greenville Commercial Club is hosting its holiday luncheon on Monday, December 18 at noon.

It will be on the third floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

For a $5 contribution, individuals can enjoy the holiday lunch and meet club members. Those wanting to attend should RSVP by Friday at 618-608-0334.

Membership in the Greenville Commercial Club is open to anyone in the business community, active or retired.