County Board Meeting Tuesday

The Bond County Board will meet Tuesday, December 5 at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

On the agenda is a resolution to place a referendum on the public ballot regarding a special county retailer’s occupation tax for public safety.

The board will also address a request from the Greenville Fire Protection District for federal ARPA funds to obtain equipment, a resolution concerning election judge compensation, funding for a full house generator and renovation of the changing room at the jail, and review of an updated zoning map.