County Board Takes Action On Several Items

The Bond County Board met this week and approved motions pertaining to several items.

The board:

Brought back wording previously approved, but inadvertently omitted in the last amendment to the Bond County Zoning Ordinance,

Approved an increase in the per meeting salary of members on the county zoning board from $35 to $50.

Passed a county aid project for the replacement of a culvert in Keyesport, at Railroad Street near the elevator. The work will be done in the spring.

Board members tabled passage of an employee handbook and non-union employee policy to allow State’s Attorney Dora Mann to review them.

A letter of support for Bond County to continue to be part of the Discover Downstate Illinois Tourism Bureau was approved. Payment of dues to the Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission was tabled until Board Chairman Butch Meyers receives more information.

County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle presented a proposal to repair floors in the highway building which were damaged by the fire earlier this year. He also said salt in the truck bay is causing the concrete flooring to deteriorate.

The board asked Pestle to obtain two more bids and report back.