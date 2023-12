The Bond County Board will conduct its final meeting of 2023 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the courthouse.

Topics to be discussed include the county zoning ordinance, highway department county aid for a culvert project, the county employee handbook, the non-union county employee policy, an appointment to the 9-1-1 Board, the Downstate Illinois Tourism Board, Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission, and a proposal to increase the per meeting pay of those on the county zoning board.