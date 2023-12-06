Dancing With Bond County Raises Funds For Bond County CEO Students

This past Saturday, the Bond County CEO Class of 2024 presented their class project, Dancing with Bond County, at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The CEO class project is a fundraiser, proceeds from which are split among the students in the program to start their individual businesses.

CEO Facilitator Amanda Dussold told WGEL the event was a huge success and said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback. She admitted that she, along with some board members, were worried about the amount of buy-in they might have from the community for a dancing competition, but the response was great, with several participants and a large crowd attending. Dussold said the gross from the event was a little over $13,000.

Dussold said this year’s class project was held a little earlier than usual, so the students will finish out this semester by continuing to visit local businesses. Once school is back in session after Christmas break, the students will shift their focus to their individual businesses, which will be unveiled to the public at a trade show in early May.