Factory Theatre Christmas Experience December 15

This Friday, Greenville University’s Factory Theatre will present a special family-friendly holiday event, “The Christmas Experience: The Polar Express.”

Gret Tindall, who oversees the theatre program, told WGEL the doors for the immersive movie experience open at 6:15 PM. The movie begins at 7 PM. You can watch The Polar Express in your pajamas and enjoy cocoa and cookies served by volunteers dressed as movie characters.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy them through the Factory Theatre Facebook page or Greenville University website.

Click below to hear more:

You can also find the link to purchase tickets to the Polar Express event at the Factory Theatre on our Community Calendar.