Factory Theatre Christmas Experience December 15

By
WGEL
-

This Friday, Greenville University’s Factory Theatre will present a special family-friendly holiday event, “The Christmas Experience: The Polar Express.”

Gret Tindall, who oversees the theatre program, told WGEL the doors for the immersive movie experience open at 6:15 PM. The movie begins at 7 PM. You can watch The Polar Express in your pajamas and enjoy cocoa and cookies served by volunteers dressed as movie characters.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy them through the Factory Theatre Facebook page or Greenville University website.

Click below to hear more:

You can also find the link to purchase tickets to the Polar Express event at the Factory Theatre on our Community Calendar.

Previous articleMulberry Grove FFA places 2nd At Lakeland Agronomy Section 19 Contest
Next articleOpen House At Unit Two Gym Tuesday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR