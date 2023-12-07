Factory Theatre Polar Express December 15

The Factory Theatre is offering a festive event that will transport families to the world of The Polar Express.

On December 15, a magical holiday evening show will be presented in what has been titled “The Factory Theatre Christmas Experience: The Polar Express.” Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The program will include the showing of the movie “The Polar Express” on the big screen at 7 p.m., a pajama party, sweet treats, a souvenir keepsake, and an immersive atmosphere in The Factory Theatre. The venue will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

Adults and children are welcome to wear their coziest pajamas. Anyone under high school age must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at https://www.greenville.edu/events-calendar/2023/12/15/the-factory-theatre-christmas-experience-the-polar-express.