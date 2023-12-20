Farm Bureau Raccoon Roundup

Bond County Farm Bureau’s first Raccoon Round-Up is underway now through mid-February.

Bond County Farm Bureau Manager Katie Albert reported raccoons have become a rising nuisance issue and the Bond County Farm Bureau wants to reduce it by offering a cash incentive for tails.

She said the Farm Bureau has started a fund for cash prizes. Donations are being sought.

Two tail collection nights have been scheduled, January 11 and February 15 at the VFW in Greenville. Hours each night are 6 to 8 p.m.

You must be a Bond County Farm Bureau member to receive cash for tails collected. All tails must be taken in accordance with Illinois law and rules.

Cash donations or checks, made out to the Bond County Farm Bureau, can be mailed to 925 East Harris Avenue in Greenville.

For questions, call 664-3100.