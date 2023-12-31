Fatal Fire At Countryview Apartments In Greenville

An overnight fire claimed a life at the Countryview Apartments in Greenville. According to the Greenville Fire Protection District, they responded to a structure fire at 1805 South Elm Street around 1:48 AM Sunday morning.

Heavy smoke was coming from one of the units. Upon entering the building firefighters found an adult victim, identified by Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks as 61 year old Brenda Bissontz.

The fire was contained to the one apartment, but several others contained smoke. The other residents were evacuated for their safety.

The cause for the fire has not been determined and the state fire marshal is investigating the scene, along with the Bond County Coroner.

Mulberry Grove Fire Protection district also responded for mutual aid.