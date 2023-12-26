Fatal Fire In Highland Saturday

A Highland woman lost her life in a fire Saturday evening.

Highland Fire Department personnel were called to a structure fire Saturday at 9:52 PM at Highland Villas Senior Apartments in the 2900 block of Herzog Lane. Upon their arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from one of the units. A search located an adult victim inside of the apartment. Crews worked to extricate the patient and began Advanced Life Support treatment.

There was no fire extension in the adjoining units.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, did not survive the injuries sustained from the fire, which is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Highland Police Department.

Fire personnel from the St. Jacob and Highland-Pierron Fire Protection Districts provided mutual aid. Also assisting on scene were the Highland EMS, Highland Police, and Highland Electric Department.