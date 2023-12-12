Food Baskets Requests High In Bond County

Food baskets were distributed Saturday in the annual Bond County Canned Food Drive Program and it was a busy event.

Becky Blackburn, an organizer, reported 298 baskets were picked up, more than in recent years. She said any leftover items, and there were very few, went to the Bond County Food Pantry.

Twenty-five to 30 volunteers were involved in the program, helping to pack food baskets last Thursday, and assisting with Saturday’s distribution at the Greenville First United Methodist Church.

Firefighters from throughout the county packed baskets into vehicles as residents arrived.

Food in the baskets came from the Boy Scouts Drive, church and other food donations, and the use of financial donations to purchase additional food.