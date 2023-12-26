Fourth Fest Announces Headliners

Headlining acts for the 2024 Bond County Fourth Fest have been announced.

The event is Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Fourth Fest Representative Randy Alderman said Shenandoah will be the primary headliner for the event. They’ve had 13 number one hits in their career. Alderman noted they’re likely one of the biggest country bands that have played in Greenville. Shenandoah will play on the Saturday night of the Fourth Fest. Taylor Made, a Taylor Swift tribute band will headline the Fourth Fest on Friday night. Alderman said there will be more acts added to the lineup and there will be something for everyone. For more information, or to make a donation to the Fourth Fest, visit MyFourthFest.com.

Shenandoah was formed in 1984 and is still led by original lead singer Marty Raybon and drummer Mike McGuire.

You hear Shenandoah’s music on WGEL. The band’s big hits include “Church on the Cumberland Road,” “If Bubba Can Dance,” “Sunday in the South,” “Two Dozen Roses,” and “Next To You, Next To Me.”

Fourth Fest is held in downtown Greenville. There is no charge to attend the concerts at the festival.