Friday Salvation Army Donation Push

This year’s Bond County Salvation Army bell ringing campaign is several thousand dollars short of the $35,000 goal.

The final night of bell ringing is Friday, December 22.

Patti Brooks, a chapter recruiter for charitable giving, reports a special push is planned for Friday evening at one of the bell ringing locations. She called it a “Break the Bank” night and it will feature “festive bell ringers” at Wayne’s Produce in Greenville from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Volunteers will also serve hot chocolate. Everyone is asked to drive through Wayne’s Friday and drop off donations. The usual locations for bell ringing, Capri IGA and Buchheit, will also be collecting donations through Friday evening. Brooks said there is a great need for these funds to benefit Bond County residents.

Local residents can donate throughout the year to the Bond County Salvation Army. Drop off donations or send checks to the main Bradford National Bank location in Greenville, care of the Bond County Salvation Army.