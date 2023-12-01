GHS FFA In Greenhand Quiz Bowl

FFA students from Bond County Community Unit 2 High School recently participated in the Greenhand Quiz Bowl in Shelbyville.

To meet Greenhand standards, participants were required to be first year FFA members.

The Unit 2 team consisted of Ada Jefferson, Gracie Goodson, Addilyn Obermark, Drake Graber, Caleb Vonderhaar, Tucker Spratt, Owen McEvers, and Tanner Belis.

The group had to learn the answers to 185 questions, which were then split up among the students. They were on topics such as state and section officer teams, dates of FFA milestones, and meanings of FFA symbols.

After many practices, the Unit 2 FFA team made the trip to Shelbyville , defeating Brownstown in the first round, then falling to Nokomis and Pana in close contests.