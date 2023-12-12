GHS Madrigal Dinner A Success

Congratulations to the students, organizers, and everyone involved with Greenville High School’s first madrigal dinner production, held at the Hanger last weekend!

We received the following statement from GHS teacher Miranda Smith, who was the director of the play:

Thanks would go to Megan McPeak for holding choir rehearsals for the kids before school in the mornings, Anna Packer and Amanda Wilkinson who wrote our script, James White who wrote and choreographed the sword fight, Nico Waugh who choreographed both the fairy and wayfarer dances, and all the parents who came out to help us set up, pass out food, and supported our cast during the production. Thank you for supporting the show!!