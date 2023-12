Another special day is coming up Friday at the Greenville Public Library.

Jo Keillor, library director, said it’s about something to eat. Friday is National Brownie Day, so all patrons who check out materials will receive a brownie.

For more information call the library at 664-3115.

You can participate in Brownie Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.