GU Hires VP Of Academic Affairs & Student Development

An academic leader who most recently served as president of a Christian college in Australia will serve as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Development for Greenville University.

The appointment of Dr. Jeannie Trudel was announced recently by Greenville University President Suzanne Davis. “I believe she will be a terrific fit for GU – in skills and in presence – and I look forward to working with her,” Davis said.

Davis noted that Trudel was the overwhelming recommendation of faculty, staff, and administrators who met with her during the interview process. Four finalists for the position spent time with students, faculty, and staff, in addition to meeting with the university’s search committee. She will begin her employment at GU on January 15.

Trudel holds a doctorate in organizational development from the University of Louisville, a master’s in behavioral science from California State University, and a bachelor’s of law from Monash University in Australia.

She served as president of Christian Heritage College in Brisbane, Australia, from 2018 to 2023; program director and faculty member in the graduate business program at Excelsia College in Sydney, Australia, in 2017; dean of the school of business at Southern Wesleyan University in Central, South Carolina, from 2012 to 2016; and several positions at Indiana Wesleyan University from 2004 to 2012. She’s also worked as a mediator and trainer for Los Angeles and Boston companies.

Trudel has authored many publications in faculty development, conflict management, workplace incivility, organizational culture, and faith and learning integration. She has presented worldwide on these topics and their impact on Christian higher education.

Davis said that she became convinced that the vice president of academic affairs and student development position was critical to better meet the needs of faculty members and students. “As we set our strategic vision for 2030,” she said, “I want to prioritize and impact the areas of academic excellence, faculty support, and student retention by adding to our leadership team.

Trudel will work with student development teams and spiritual life leadership to integrate curricular and co-curricular outcomes and address student needs that deter student success to result in increased retention and graduation rates.

“GU’s active co-curricular side dramatically impacts the overall student experience, and students’ needs have grown and changed in recent years,” Davis continued. “We also want to support our faculty by addressing some of the day-to-day challenges they face. By adding this position and re-aligning the duties of some of our administrators, we can better position the University to accomplish our long-term goals.”

In her philosophy of Christian higher education, Trudel states that she believes Christian Higher Education is an education that goes beyond preparing students for jobs or careers. Students should emerge with well-formed character centered on Jesus Christ, leading them to serve and engage with the difficult issues of current culture, making a difference in their world. Greenville University’s mission is to empower students for lives of character and service through a transforming Christ-centered education. Trudel and Greenville University appear to be a perfect fit.