Highland Fire Fatality Identified By Coroner

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is providing an update on a Highland female who died at Saint Joseph’s Hospital Emergency Room in Highland on Saturday, December 23. 68 year old Virginia G. Barth, was found by firefighters of the Highland Fire Department due to a structure fire at her apartment Saturday night.

An autopsy examination has been completed and the preliminary findings are Barth suffered from severe heart and lung disease. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine toxicology testing along with carbon monoxide testing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Highland Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall Office, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Highland Fire Department.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time with Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.