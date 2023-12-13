HSHS Holy Family Hospital Transformation Update

HSHS Holy Family Hospital marked progress on phase two of their care transformation project with a recent blessing of their new colleague entrance. The blessing ceremony for hospital colleagues on Nov. 16 was led by Father Jeff Stone of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Greenville.

The first phase of the care transformation project which began in 2021 was upgrading the hospital’s outpatient surgery center. In 2022, Holy Family Hospital began the second phase of their care transformation project with the removal of the unoccupied structures that formerly housed the nursing home facility. Along with the construction of a new colleague entrance, the second phase of the project included registration area updates, campus beautification and the beginnings of a new healing garden.

The next part of phase two in the hospital’s transformation journey includes internal projects to enhance services in the emergency department (ED) and inpatient care areas. Work has already begun on the ED with upgrades to the trauma and exam rooms with current renovations to the ED entrance/registration area. Following the emergency department, the inpatient care rooms will be upgraded focusing on the care delivered to the hospital’s patients. A new location within the hospital and new room layouts will enhance space, privacy, and functionality.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager shared, “HSHS Holy Family Hospital has been on a journey of transformation to invest in our future. The footprint of the hospital is changing to increase efficiencies on behalf of our patients. Likewise, the next steps we are taking include upgrades to elevate the patient and family experience in our emergency department and inpatient rooms,” she said. “As we continue on this transformation journey, we remain committed to providing high-quality care services and advanced technology in the Greenville community.”