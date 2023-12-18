ISP Reminds Public To Stay Vigilant During The Holiday Season

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reminding the public to stay vigilant during the holiday season as the Israel-Hamas war continues. With rising tensions in the Middle East and the escalating Israel-Hamas war, there is the potential for violence to be carried out by terrorist groups and supporters pushing their agendas. Historically, foreign terrorist media has called for violence during the winter holiday season, but this year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigations expect the call for violence to be heightened. Terrorists may look to holiday events, particularly those of the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian faiths, as potential targets to instigate violence.

“We all must remain on guard against both terrorism and hate crimes during this holiday season,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “While the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center reviews intelligence for potential threats around the clock, having reliable and timely information from the public is critical to keeping people safe. If you see something that seems out of place or someone acting in a manner that doesn’t seem right, report it to your local law enforcement.”

In the United States, individuals acting independently may be inspired by foreign terrorist organizations and likely pose the most credible threat of violence. These lone actors tend to use simple tactics with little or no warning of an attack, which is why it is so important to remain alert.

The Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) shares any and all relevant threat information with its partners for their full investigation. STIC works with FBI Springfield and FBI Chicago Joint Terrorism Task Force to ensure the continuous flow of information for investigative follow-up. However, it is also important for the public to report suspicious behavior to their local law enforcement agency or call 911 depending on the level of the threat.

ISP continues to reach out to faith communities in Illinois to communicate with and support faith leaders. ISP is also communicating and sharing information with local and federal partners and all ISP assets are at a heightened state of readiness.

During the holiday season, be aware of your surroundings and be prepared. More information about personal and family planning can be found online at https://ready.illinois.gov/.