Jaqueline Links Named FNB Greenville Branch Manager

The FNB Community Bank recently announced the promotion of Jacqueline Links to the position of Greenville Branch Manager.

“We are very pleased that Jacqueline will be joining our Greenville branch,” stated Jay Jolliff, Chief Retail and Commercial Banking Officer. “She is a very valuable asset to our bank already, and I am excited for this new chapter for her. Her promotion was well deserved.”

Links is a 2010 graduate of Mulberry Grove High School. She earned her Associates Degree in Art from Kaskaskia College. Links became a member of The FNB Community Bank as a teller at the Vandalia Downtown Branch and has quickly evolved into a key member of the bank’s team.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide our Greenville customers with excellent customer service while serving as Branch Manager,” stated Links. “I am looking forward to building lasting relationships with customers and the community all while working with a great team.”

Links’ strong work ethic is based on teamwork, sound leadership and open communication. She will be an asset to the organization and the team that will be serving Greenville. In her spare time, Links enjoys adventures with her family, especially her daughter, Tinsley, and friends.