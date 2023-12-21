Kaskaskia College Board Makes Purchases

By
WGEL
-

At its December meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees approved several purchases.

The college is buying a 3D virtual dissection table for the nursing program at $103,085. It will enable faculty to create and execute a wide array of clinical simulation scenarios. Funding for the table comes from a Nursing School Grant from the Illinois Board of Higher education.

New network switches will be bought for $99,945 for the continuation of modernizing and improving the campus’ technology for reliability, security, and stability across campus.

A replacement purchase for a refurbished ultrasound system was approved by the board for $39,400. It will be used by the KC sonography program.

A mini-split heart pump trainer was approved for $31,888. It will be used by the HVAC program at the Centralia Correctional Center for instructional purposes. The purchase is possible through a Career and Technical Education Improvement Grant.

The KC Board took action on faculty reappointments and approved continued tenured employment status for 16 professors.

