Kaskaskia College Has Career Pathways Tool

To assist students in planning their future, Kaskaskia College has an online tool, Career Pathways, available.

It not only can help students, but also parents.

Kelsey Tate is the Dual Credit and Career Pathways coordinator for KC.

She works with families, from as young as middle school, to showcase how the tool can be transformative when choosing either work, higher education, or trade school programs after high school.

Career Pathways showcases which dual credit opportunities are available between Kaskaskia College and participating school districts in Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, and Washington counties. This allows students to see what courses in high school will allow them to get a head start in college.

As part of KC’s recent service model and an addition to its registration process, new and prospective students will have access to an interactive touch screen that displays the Career Pathways tool when they register. It can be utilized on the college’s website or mobile application.

For more information on Kaskaskia College’s programs, go to kaskaskia.edu.