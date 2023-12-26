KC Ag Students compete At IL Professional Ag Students Fall Conference

Kaskaskia College Agriculture Club and Collegiate Farm Bureau Students performed well in the 2023 Illinois Professional Agriculture Students (PAS) Fall Conference in mid-November, held at Illinois State University in Normal, IL.

Event competitions were held in Employment Interview, Career Planning/Progress, Ag Sales, Equine, Landscape/Horticulture, Farm Bureau Management, and Agriculture Education. Illinois PAS features collegiate level competitions for students to build and sharpen their skills in preparation for their careers in agriculture. Students were led by Kc Assistant Professor of Agriculture Bill Waggoner and KC Associate Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann. Individuals who advance to the National PAS conference will compete on March 11-14, in Springfield, IL.

Individual Events Results:

Brock Heimann – 3rd Agriculture Equipment & Machinery Employment Interview, 1st Power, Structural, & Technical Systems Career Progress

Blake Twenhafel – 1st Agronomic Production Employment Interview, 1st Agribusiness Systems Career Planning

Libby Shaver – 1st Livestock & Dairy Production Employment Interview

Hailey Bohn – 2nd Specialty Crop Production Employment Interview, 3rd Plant Systems Career Planning

Savannah Rice – 2nd Floriculture, Landscaping, & Nursery Employment Interview

Kaylee Schoonover – 2nd Animal Systems Career Planning

Lacie Beckert – 1st Food Products & Processing Systems Career Planning

Natalie Toedte – 1st Biotechnology Systems Career Progress

Wilson Welch – 2nd Agribusiness Systems Career Progress

Team Events Results:

Crops Specialist – 2nd Team & 5th Team – Adam Heimann – 2nd Individual, Joey VonBokel – 5th

Farm Business Management Specialist – 1st Team & 3rd Team – Sydney Donoho – 1st, Bailey Pelka – 2nd, TJ Stille – 4th, Trent Obermark – 6th