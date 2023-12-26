KC Ag Students compete At IL Professional Ag Students Fall Conference

Kaskaskia College Agriculture Club and Collegiate Farm Bureau Students performed well in the 2023 Illinois Professional Agriculture Students (PAS) Fall Conference in mid-November, held at Illinois State University in Normal, IL.
Event competitions were held in Employment Interview, Career Planning/Progress, Ag Sales, Equine, Landscape/Horticulture, Farm Bureau Management, and Agriculture Education. Illinois PAS features collegiate level competitions for students to build and sharpen their skills in preparation for their careers in agriculture. Students were led by Kc Assistant Professor of Agriculture Bill Waggoner and KC Associate Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann. Individuals who advance to the National PAS conference will compete on March 11-14, in Springfield, IL.
Individual Events Results:
Brock Heimann – 3rd Agriculture Equipment & Machinery Employment Interview, 1st Power, Structural, & Technical Systems Career Progress
Blake Twenhafel – 1st Agronomic Production Employment Interview, 1st Agribusiness Systems Career Planning
Libby Shaver – 1st Livestock & Dairy Production Employment Interview
Hailey Bohn – 2nd Specialty Crop Production Employment Interview, 3rd Plant Systems Career Planning
Savannah Rice – 2nd Floriculture, Landscaping, & Nursery Employment Interview
Kaylee Schoonover – 2nd Animal Systems Career Planning
Lacie Beckert – 1st Food Products & Processing Systems Career Planning
Natalie Toedte – 1st Biotechnology Systems Career Progress
Wilson Welch – 2nd Agribusiness Systems Career Progress
Team Events Results:
Crops Specialist – 2nd Team & 5th Team – Adam Heimann – 2nd Individual, Joey VonBokel – 5th
Farm Business Management Specialist – 1st Team & 3rd Team – Sydney Donoho – 1st, Bailey Pelka – 2nd, TJ Stille – 4th, Trent Obermark – 6th