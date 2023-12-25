KC Dairy Judging Team Remains Undefeated

Kaskaskia College’s Dairy Judging Team remains undefeated this fall in their dairy judging competitions, which is a first in KC Agriculture program history. KC joins a short list of colleges and universities to win the All-American Dairy Show, the World Dairy Expo, and the North American International Livestock Expo – all within the same year.

“This group of students love, encourage, and root for each other,” said KC Associate Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann and coach of the dairy judging team. “They share success and an incredible determination to represent themselves with class, great attitudes, and willingly accept coaching to improve.

This year’s team finished in the top five of each breeds all season, winning 11 of 17 breed divisions and undefeated in Oral Reasons. This team will judge at the Scottish Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland to represent the U.S. in June 2024.

Team and Individual Team Placings:

Ayrshires 3rd (team) Sophie Leach 2nd (Individual)

Brown Swiss 2nd (team) Sophie Leach 2nd & Savannah Rice 5th (individual)

Guernseys 1st (team) Savannah Rice 1st, Libby Shaver 2nd & Sophie Leach 3rd (Individual)

Holsteins 4th (team) Savannah Rice 5th (Individual)

Jerseys 1st (team) Sophie Leach 2nd, Libby Shaver 3rd, Savannah Rice 4th & Gage Wendling 5th (Individual)

Reasons 1st (team) Savannah Rice 2nd, Libby Shaver 3rd, Sophie Leach 4th & Gage Wendling 8th (Individual)

Overall 1st (team) Sophie Leach 1st, Libby Shaver 4th, Savannah Rice 5th & Gage Wendling 7th (Individual)