KC To Purchase Nevco Marquee

A new LED marquee sign at Kaskaskia College is being purchased from a Greenville company.

At it’s November meeting, the KC Board of Trustees approved a motion to purchase the LED marquee from NEVCO in Greenville at a price of $56,505. Installation and electrical upgrades will cost no more than $25,000.

The board approved annual property and casualty insurance coverage. It will be through Kane Insurance Agency of Salem for $461,560.

The donation of a 2011 Nissan Leaf vehicle from Monken Nissan of Centralia is being accepted by the college. It will be utilized for educational purposes in the Automotive Technology Program

In personnel matters, Kendra Ripperda has been promoted from Trenton Education Center Coordinator to KC Finance and Advancement administrative assistant, Cynthia Field is the new Paramedicine Program facilitator, Stephanie Burgher was hired assistant professor of psychology, and Bethany Hall is the Children’s Learning Center director.