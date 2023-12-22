Local HSHS Hospitals Announce 2024 Diabetes Support Group Topics

To support those living with diabetes, the diabetes and nutrition services department at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville hold monthly a Diabetes Support Group at each hospital. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes as well as their family members and/or caregivers.

Managing and understanding diabetes can be a challenge, so this group provides tools and tips on how to handle the more complex and difficult tasks of diabetes in the context of real life. Those who attend receive support, knowledge, and ideas.

The Diabetes Support Groups are held monthly at each of the hospitals on the following days:

St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese – First Monday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Heritage Room.

Holy Family Hospital – First Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Board Room.

St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland – First Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Sullivan Conference Room.

The 2024 monthly topics for the Diabetes Support Group are:

January – Monitoring Glucose

February – Taking Medication

March – Physical Movement

April – Roadblocks to Diabetes Management

May – Diabetes and Feelings

June – Know Your Numbers

July – Hemoglobin A1C and Daily Glucose

August – Continuous Glucose Monitoring

September – Diabetes Medications

October – Being Creative with Movement

November – Holiday Meal Planning

December – Hypertension

To register or for more information, contact Lisa Ketchem RN, diabetes patient educator, at 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org.

If you are unable to attend the in-person support group or would like an online resource, please join the Facebook group: Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison, and Clinton Counties.