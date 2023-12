On Saturday, December 2, McKay NAPA Auto Parts presented Make-A-Wish Illinois with a check for $72,000.

Over the course of 2023 McKay’s has held multiple fundraisers, including, Strut Your Stuff, the Annual McKay Golf Outing, and other activities to raise money to support Make-A-Wish Illinois.

McKay’s has partnered with the organization since 2003, with a total to date donation being over $815,000.