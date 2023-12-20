Metro East Best Buy Robbery And Other Charges

Charges have been filed in Madison County Circuit Court in connection with an armed robbery at Best Buy in Edwardsville last week. In addition, a defendant faces additional charges from burglaries and thefts of vehicles in November.

After the Best Buy robbery, Jakiaya McCoy, and Angel Crosby, both from St. Louis, and 12-year-old and 17-year-old males from Granite City were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit.

McCoy was charged with armed robbery and Crosby charged with armed robbery and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.

The males face delinquency petitions in juvenile court.

An ongoing investigation by Wood River, Glen Carbon and other Metro-East and Missouri agencies has led to additional charges against McCoy for allegedly entering vehicles, with the intent to commit thefts, at car dealerships in Glen Carbon and Wood River. She is also accused of allegedly possessing two vehicles, knowing them to be stolen,

Those incidents are alleged to have occurred on November 20.