On November 30th seven students from the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter attended the Section 19 Lakeland College Agronomy Contest. The Mulberry Grove Team claimed 2nd among 5 other schools!

Those competing on the Mulberry Grove Team included Addison Hebenstreit who placed 2nd in individuals, Diana Bone who placed 4th, Morgan Hebenstreit who placed 6th, Lily Bourgeois who placed 9th, and Megan Mollett who came in 11th.