Mulberry Grove Takes 1st In FFA Dairy Foods Contest

On December 6th, 7 students from the Mulberry Grove FFA took the win at the Section 19 dairy food competition at Hillsboro High School. The students took a 20 question general knowledge dairy quiz, taste tested milk for defects, identified different cheeses, had to distinguish between real and fake dairy products, and interpret the results of a California mastitis test.

Those participating on Mulberry Grove’s team included Addison Hebenstreit who took 1st, Callye Earnest who placed 6th, Morgan Hebebstreit who came in at 10th, and Lily Johnson, Grady Quick, Aiden Walker, and Ellie Albert.