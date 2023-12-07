Mulberry Grove Wins FFA Quiz Bowl

The Mulberry Grove High School team recently won first place in the Section 19 FFA Quiz Bowl Contest.

The Aces led the field of teams from 10 schools.

Quiz bowl championship team members were Mackenzie Harnetiaux, Lola Johnson, and Lyla Mollett. Serving as coach was Jenni Mezo.

The select group of students from the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter attended the contest at Shelbyville High school. Chapter teams answered FFA trivia questions.

Teams were organized into a bracket-style, double-elimination tournament.

In the end, Mulberry Grove was in first place, followed by Hillsboro, Nokomis, Pana, Shelbyville, Greenville, South Central, Brownstown, Ramsey, and Cowden Herrick.