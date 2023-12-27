Murder Trial Scheduled In Clinton County

A New Baden man has a jury trial scheduled in Clinton County on four charges of murder.

Emmet E. Metzger, age 26 of New Baden, has been charged with four Class M felony charges in connection with the November 4th shooting death of 24-year-old Alexis A. Maki of New Baden.

Metzger was in circuit court recently where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a jury trial is scheduled for January 26.

The shooting death occurred in a new Baden apartment building and Maki was pronounced dead in an upstairs apartment.

Metzger is charged with murder for allegedly, with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Maki, shooting her with a firearm, knowingly causing her death or knowing that such action created a strong probability of death.

The defendant is being held in the Clinton County jail.