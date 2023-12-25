Numerous Charges Filed Against Hillsboro Man

On Friday, December 15, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, United State Marshal’s Service, and Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agents conducted a joint operation in rural Hillsboro.

During the morning hours, deputies, US Marshals, and IDOC parole agents went to the rural Hillsboro home of 47 year old William Wade Dyer, who was wanted on an outstanding IDOC warrant for a parole violation. Dyer was located inside his residence and taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.

During his apprehension, suspected drug paraphernalia was observed inside the residence. A search warrant was executed that same afternoon. Deputies and members of the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force seized suspected methamphetamine, firearm ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Dyer was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and was later transferred to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Additional charges of alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon are being sought against Dyer. Charges of alleged Methamphetamine Possession are also being sought against an adult female who was located inside the residence with Dyer.