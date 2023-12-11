Open House At Unit Two Gym Tuesday

Bond County Unit 2 is inviting local residents to tour the new auxiliary gymnasium and expanded cafeteria at the high school.

An open house will take place on Tuesday, December 12 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Those visiting can tour the facilities.

The addition of the new multipurpose cafeteria and gym was made possible through the AMP Family Foundation and a generous gift of $4 million by the J. Arlen Parker Estate. The cafeteria expansion was ready for use at the start of the new school year and the gymnasium was recently completed and is now in use.