Park District Board Passes Levy Hike of 2.26 Percent

The Kingsbury Park District Board met this month and approved a new tax levy.

The levy, for taxes to be paid in 2024, is $369,720, an increase of 2.26 percent or $8,200 in dollars. Those figures are based on the equalized assessed valuation increasing about four percent.

The levy was approved on a 5-0 vote of the board.

Work continues on a variety of park district projects. The new maintenance building at Jaycee Park is still under construction.

Jerry Sauerwein, district director, said the large doors for the building have been delivered for installation. After that, the gas line will be installed then work can begin on the heating and air conditioning in the structure.

The new playground equipment for William Wait Park has been delivered. Sauerwein reported installation should begin in January, weather permitting.

Action was also taken on other work at the park. The board has approved motions for lights at the pickle ball courts. One motion has led to lights being ordered at a cost not to exceed $28,000. Two additional lights will be obtained for security, at a price not to exceed $5,000.

Sauerwein told WGEL the district has secured the services of an engineer, for $5,000, to work on plans for light installation. He believes that engineering work should be done in January, then installation of lights can begin, weather permitting. Sauerwein said the installation of pickle ball courts will start in the spring.