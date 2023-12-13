Parker Student-Athlete & Comets Friend Awards For November

Arlen Parker Comets Student-Athlete Awards and the Athletic Program’s Friends Award for November have been presented at Greenville High School.

Recipients of the Comets Student–Athlete awards are seniors Natalie McCullough and Jacob Sperandio.

McCullough has a 4.0 grade point average and is a three-sport athlete. She has played volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

Sperandio’s grade point average is 3.991. He was a two-year starter for the football Comets.

Presenting the students with Parker Award special sweatshirts was Mike Ennen, president of Bradford National Bank, which is sponsor of the Arlen Parker Student-Athlete Award.

The November Comets Friends Award has been presented to Joe’s Pizza and Pasta. The award recognizes local businesses and organizations that give their time, talent, and treasure to the Comets’ athletics program.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said his department was proud to honor Joe’s, who have been fantastic partners. He said they’ve provided food for officials and game workers for the past several years during football and basketball seasons, among many other benefits to the program.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

The student-athlete and Comets Friend awards are given out each month.