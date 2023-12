A pre-arranged outage is scheduled for 8:00am on Friday that will result in a 5 -15 minute power interruption for about 5,000 customers.

Last week, a piece of equipment in a substation malfunctioned. In order to maintain power, Ameren installed a mobile substation until repairs could be made. Those repairs have been completed and on Friday Ameren crews will disconnect the mobile substation and connect power back to the main substation.