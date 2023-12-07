Precinct Committee Person Candidates For Primary

Voters will elect precinct committee persons from the two main parties in the primary election on March 19, 2024.

Every precinct has a committee person from each party.

There is a race for Republican precinct committee person in the LaGrange Precinct. Candidates are incumbent Doug Schaufelberger and Laura Myers.

Other Republican candidates in various precincts are:

Joshua C. Hill in Shoal Creek 1,

Valerie Gaffner in Pleasant Mound 1,

Christopher Timmermann in Burgess 1,

Jacob Rayle in Burgess 3,

Douglas Marti in Central 1,

Barbara Kirkman in Central 1A,

Carol Lingley in Central 4,

Tom Schaefer in Central 6, and

Colleen Camp in Central 7.

Democrat candidates for precinct committee person are:

Susan Hall in Pleasant Mound 1.

Joseph Whalen in Pleasant Mound 2,

Dennis Potthast in LaGrange, and

Donald Albert in Central 3.

The filing period was November 27 through December 4.