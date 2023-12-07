Rep. Wilhour Hosts Ceremony For St. Elmo Native

State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) hosted a dedication ceremony on November 13, 2023, for the family of St. Elmo native Bruce Williams who died twenty-five years ago in 1998 while on helicopter maneuvers in the California Sequoia National Forest.

Held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7676 located at 320 W. Cumberland Road in Altamont, the Williams family traveled from several states to honor the memory and sacrifice of Navy Lt. Bruce A. Williams.

Rep. Wilhour sponsored House Joint Resolution 34 with State Senator Jason Plummer sponsoring the legislation in the Senate. The legislation designates the section of U.S. Route 40 from its intersection with Illinois Route 128 through St. Elmo to its intersection with North 1800 Street (Avena Road) as the “Lt. Bruce A. Williams Memorial Highway.” Signage was installed the morning of the ceremony at each end of the 6.6 mile stretch of highway also known as part of the historic Cumberland Road from 1777 to 1799.

“The positive impact Lt. Williams had on people was evident by the many family who traveled from several states for the ceremony,” commented Rep. Blaine Wilhour.

In addition to his parents and several relatives from St. Elmo, his widow, two of his children and two grandchildren traveled from Michigan, his brother and family from Texas, his sister and family from Indiana, an aunt and family from Louisiana, and former pastor came from Missouri.