Ribbon Cutting At Precision Laser And Aesthetics

A new business, Precision Laser and Aesthetics, has opened in Greenville.

Dr. Kelsey Hopkins, who has practiced in Greenville since 2010, is the owner.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Hopkins talked to WGEL about his new business. He said the service involves a laser device that will offer a blend of medical treatment and aesthetic treatments. In addition to the aesthetic treatments, such as Botox, the service can help with acne, toenail fungus, and more, without medication and typically without scarring.

Dr. Hopkins said it is a cash only business. He said the services are offered via appointment only. Hours are Tuesday all day and Saturday from 10 AM to noon. Consultations are free.

Precision Laser and Aesthetics is at the junction of Illinois Rt. 140 and Red Ball Trail. Phone 468-8028.