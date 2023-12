With a goal of $35,000, the Bond County Salvation Army Red Kettle program has raised around $17,000 so far for this year.

There are around two weeks left in the campaign and you can make a big impact this Saturday. Total donations placed in the Red Kettle at Capri IGA this Saturday will be matched by the store up to $1,000.

85% of all money collected during the red kettle campaigns stays in Bond County to aid local residents.

For more, search for “Salvation Army Bond County IL” on Facebook.